High drama at Kharar MC office

Mohali, February 6

High drama prevailed at the Kharar Municipal Council office today when MC president Jaspreet Kaur Longia, who had come along with five councillors, found her official room locked this afternoon, before the alleged special meeting called for no-confidence motion against her.

Calling the move a murder of “loktantra”, Longia blamed the administrative officials for not allowing her to conduct the meeting, the agenda for which was allegedly circulated three days ago. Longia and the five SAD councillors sat in front of her locked room and began the meeting proceedings. The councillors marked their attendance on the register and claimed to have met the quorum. Longia asked the councillors accompanying her to raise hands if they supported her. She announced that the no-confidence motion brought against her by 18 councillors in January had failed again. No councillor of the Opposition was present today in a repeat of the show on January 20 when the Kharar SDM had cancelled the meeting citing the law and order situation.

The civic body is witnessing a tug of war over the post of president, as no-confidence motion meeting had been rescheduled twice and two FIRs registered. However, there is still no clarity on the date of the next meeting.

Earlier, the police had booked Kharar Municipal Council Superintendent Gurinder Singh for misuse of powers after Executive Officer Manvir Singh Gill filed a complaint on February 3. According to the complaint, the Superintendent had misused his power in the absence of the EO by issuing an agenda and deputing departmental teams on his behalf for the meeting scheduled for February 6.

The meeting was called after the no-confidence motion meeting against Longia (SAD) was cancelled on January 20. The meeting was cancelled after a relative of a SAD councillor was booked for obstructing a woman volunteer of Home Guards from doing her duty.

Meanwhile, Longia said, “The administrative officials and the EO are doing it at the instance of AAP MLA and councillors. ‘Marey te mukre da koi ilaaj nei hunda’ (there is no cure for the dead and renegades).