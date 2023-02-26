High drama at Panjab University Rose Festival over permission for joyrides

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

High drama was witnessed during the Panjab University Rose Festival, when Chandigarh Police personnel stopped the organisers from operating joyrides without obtaining a clearance from the UT Administration.

Issue resolved There was some technical issue, which was resolved within minutes. Anil Thakur, Divisional Engineer (Horticulture), PU

The issue cropped up after one of the university employees filed a complaint. However, it was resolved after the intervention of high officials of the UT Administration.

“There was some technical issue, and the matter was resolved within minutes,” said Anil Thakur, Divisional Engineer (Horticulture), PU.

Meanwhile, Yadhav Natarajan claimed gold medal in the 5-11 years category of a rangoli making competition organised today. In the 12 to 18 years category, Tanishka Thakur, Sonam and Pooja claimed the joint first position. In the19 years and above, Rishika Solanki, Visaka and Sakshi claimed the joint top position.

In a painting competition, Purva emerged winner in the 5 to 9 years event, while Annvi claimed the top position in the 10 to 15 years category, Bhawna Sharma stood first in the 16 years and above event.