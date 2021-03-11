High drama at university Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

A student allegedly threatened to commit suicide outside the office of the Panjab University Vice-Chancellor following a minor altercation with one of the hostel wardens. However, the officials maintained that the matter was resolved.

“The matter has been resolved and it was a minor issue. We have called both the students and the warden to solve the matter. And it has been resolved amicably,” said an official.

Earlier, one of the woman students had claimed that she had been harassed by the hostel warden. “Students have been harassed by the warden times and again. The warden was not even listening to our problems. We tried to approach the office of the Vice-Chancellor to highlight the same matter,” said one of the students.