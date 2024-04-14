High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 13

Spectators enjoyed a see-saw battle between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Maharaja Yadavindra International PCA Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, but only to left disheartened. PBKS maintained a good decorum in the midway, but failed to defend 10 runs in the last over to lose points.

Preity Zinta during the match. Tribune Photo Vicky

After losing by two runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last encounter, the side today faced another defeat—this time by three wickets against the RR.

“It was a good match and the PBKS bowlers had gained momentum in the middle overs of the second innings. However, the side failed to defend 147-run target and faced defeat. It was not expected from this team at their new home ground. The team will next play Mumbai Indians, and with such a performance it will be very difficult for them to win,” said Shashank, a spectator.

Spectators, who arrived late at the stadium due to traffic jam, stand in a queue even after the completion of the first 13 overs.

Scenes were electrifying at the arena as PBKS opted to bat first. However, the hosts disappointed, as they lost first four wickets under 52 runs. “It’s great to be here for the first time. Though the stadium is far away, it still lacks a proper approach road. Nevertheless, I enjoyed the match,” said Ashish, who travelled from Ludhiana.

The roads remained jam-packed and spectators, who opted to reach here near the match’s start time, remained stuck in traffic for hours. “I spent almost two hours sitting inside the car. It was a harrowing experience reaching here. I will suggest everyone to reach here three hours before the actual start of the match,” added Pushpinder, who came from Kharar.

The stadium, meanwhile, witnessed a packed audience. People from various age groups enjoyed the match here. “I was expecting a better performance from the PBKS top order. However, they failed. The Royals really started off well, and made a good grip in the first powerplay,” said Aushutosh, a spectator.

“The Royals played a good attacking game and correctly opted to field first. Considering their last outing against Gujarat Titans, it was a wise decision. I wish, PBKS batters come up with some better performance ahead in the tournament,” said Gaurav Arora, another spectator.

The cherry on top was weather, as clouds hover over the stadium giving a relief to the spectators. “The breeze really added to the amazing moment at Mullanpur stadium. We not only danced on the tunes of loud music, but also enjoyed the match. I wish to see PBKS win their maiden IPL title, this year,” said Ritambra Singh, a young spectator.

