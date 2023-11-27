 High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

A study conducted at the PGI here has unveiled crucial insights into acute heart failure, shedding light on the correlation between Pro-BNP values and mortality. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 26

A study conducted at the PGI here has unveiled crucial insights into acute heart failure, shedding light on the correlation between Pro-BNP values and mortality.

This was a prospective observational cross-sectional study conducted in the emergency department and emergency medical ward of the PGI. Around 200 adult patients, who were brought to medical emergency from August 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022, were enrolled in this study. The primary focus of the study was to examine the correlation between Pro-BNP values and mortality in acute heart failure patients. Pro-BNP, a marker indicating cardiac stress, was found to have a significant association with mortality. Notably, patients with very high Pro-BNP levels (=2000 pg/ml) exhibited a substantially higher mortality rate compared to those with moderately elevated levels.

When the heart is under stress, as in the case of heart failure, the levels of Pro-BNP and BNP rise. Testing for Pro-BNP or BNP levels in the blood can aid in the diagnosis and management of heart failure. Higher levels of these peptides indicate a greater degree of heart strain.

The secondary objective delved into understanding the prevalence of various precipitating factors for hospitalisation with acute heart failure in the North Indian population and their clinical impact on mortality.

The study identified diabetes as the most prevalent comorbidity, present in 76% of patients. Poorly controlled glycemic status was observed in the majority of patients. Alarmingly, patients with diabetes faced significantly higher mortality (8.5%) compared to non-diabetic patients (2.5%).

Anaemia was noted as a precipitating factor in 7.5% of patients, while sepsis, defined by specific parameters, was present in 41%. Sepsis emerged as a major contributor to acute heart failure, with higher mortality rates associated with this precipitating factor.

Poor compliance with medical treatment was the most frequent precipitating factor, affecting 75.5% of patients. Interestingly, poor compliance did not significantly impact mortality rates compared to patients with good compliance.

The study highlighted that Pro-BNP values, in conjunction with precipitating factors, play a pivotal role in predicting mortality in acute heart failure cases.

The mean age of patients in the North Indian study was notably lower (57.745) than 70 ± 10 observed a similar study conducted in Israel. It indicates that Indian patients may develop acute heart failure approximately one decade earlier than their Western counterparts.

The findings underscore the importance of early identification of high-risk patients.

Early identification important

  • Pro-BNP, a marker of cardiac stress, showed a significant association with mortality
  • Mortality significantly higher (8.5%) in diabetic patients compared to non-diabetic patients (2.5%)
  • Anaemia noted in 7.5% of patients; sepsis in 41% cases emerged as a major precipitating factor
  • Poor medical compliance (75.5%) did not significantly affect mortality
  • Early identification, Pro-BNP monitoring and addressing precipitating factors can improve outcomes

#PGI Chandigarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
Comment

Ode to Glancy Medical College

5
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

7
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

8
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

9
Comment Touchstones

Lots to ponder about

10
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...

SKM’s 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

Open House: Should Chandigarh remove capping on the registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

Head constable hurt in hit-&-run

Head constable hurt in hit-&-run

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row