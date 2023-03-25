Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh, is organising “UDAAN - A higher Education Initiative” on March 24 and 25. The event is a consolidated programme that addresses all issues and is a one-stop solution for students opting for higher education. TNS

Poster-making contest

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, here, organised a poster-making and slogan-writing competition to promote positive health behaviour. The event aimed at raising awareness among students about maintaining healthy lifestyle habits for preventing health problems and achieving a healthy body and mind. TNS

‘Ideathon’ held for innovators

Mohali: The ACIC RISE Association, CGC Landran, in association with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) and Start-up Punjab, organised the second ‘Ideathon – Samridh Gaon Pratiyogita 2023’ for grassroots innovators. Over 30 ideas were presented by rural entrepreneurs. Jasveer Singh’s idea revolving

around a farm seeder won the first prize, followed by Pawandeep Chaudhary and Daljeet Kaur at the second and third spots, respectively.