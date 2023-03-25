Chandigarh: Punjab Engineering College (Deemed to be University), Chandigarh, is organising “UDAAN - A higher Education Initiative” on March 24 and 25. The event is a consolidated programme that addresses all issues and is a one-stop solution for students opting for higher education. TNS
Poster-making contest
Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, here, organised a poster-making and slogan-writing competition to promote positive health behaviour. The event aimed at raising awareness among students about maintaining healthy lifestyle habits for preventing health problems and achieving a healthy body and mind. TNS
‘Ideathon’ held for innovators
Mohali: The ACIC RISE Association, CGC Landran, in association with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) and Start-up Punjab, organised the second ‘Ideathon – Samridh Gaon Pratiyogita 2023’ for grassroots innovators. Over 30 ideas were presented by rural entrepreneurs. Jasveer Singh’s idea revolving
around a farm seeder won the first prize, followed by Pawandeep Chaudhary and Daljeet Kaur at the second and third spots, respectively.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate
Scores of Indian-Americans drive from in and around San Fran...