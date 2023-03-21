Highest 24-hour March rainfall in three years in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

The city today received the highest 24-hour March rainfall in three years. According to the Weather Department, 18.5mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.

In March last year, no rainfall was recorded by the department. While 6.2 mm rainfall was witnessed on March 24, 2021, 25.2mm rainfall was recorded on March 7, 2020.

Rain pain: A car stuck in a muddy stretch after the rain close to the newly constructed roadside drain near Silver City on the Zirakpur-Chandigarh highway on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

This year’s March rainfall is 12.3 per cent more than normal. It is expected to rise further as there is a light rain forecast on Tuesday. Wednesday is likely to be partly cloudy. Thereafter, Western Disturbance will be active again. There is a forecast of light rain on March 23 and 24.

The city recorded 26.9°C maximum temperature, 2.1 degree less than normal. The minimum temperature was 16.2°C, 2.6 degrees more than normal. The temperatures are expected to see no significant change over the next few days.

Waterlogging was witnessed in parts of the city. Commuters had a tough time driving on waterlogged roads. The situation was worst in villages.