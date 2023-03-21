Highest 24-hour March rainfall in three years in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 20
The city today received the highest 24-hour March rainfall in three years. According to the Weather Department, 18.5mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm.
In March last year, no rainfall was recorded by the department. While 6.2 mm rainfall was witnessed on March 24, 2021, 25.2mm rainfall was recorded on March 7, 2020.
This year’s March rainfall is 12.3 per cent more than normal. It is expected to rise further as there is a light rain forecast on Tuesday. Wednesday is likely to be partly cloudy. Thereafter, Western Disturbance will be active again. There is a forecast of light rain on March 23 and 24.
The city recorded 26.9°C maximum temperature, 2.1 degree less than normal. The minimum temperature was 16.2°C, 2.6 degrees more than normal. The temperatures are expected to see no significant change over the next few days.
Waterlogging was witnessed in parts of the city. Commuters had a tough time driving on waterlogged roads. The situation was worst in villages.
