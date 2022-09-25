Highest Sept day rainfall in 4 yrs, spell to continue

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 24

Contrary to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department’s prediction that monsoon will withdraw this week, the city today witnessed the highest September day rainfall in four years.

A road on PU campus. Photos: Vicky & Pradeep Tewari

In view of a sudden change in the weather, which has caused rain in the tricity region for the past three days, the department has now advanced the monsoon withdrawal date to the next month. According to the department, the monsoon withdrawal is expected in the first week of October.

Meanwhile, the city today recorded 69.5-mm rainfall from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm. Last year, the highest rainfall of the month was 45.8mm on September 17. In 2020, the highest single day rainfall in September was 3.6 mm. The year 2018 witnessed 77.7-mm rainfall on September 23.

Rain is likely for the next two days. “Rain will start to subdue from tomorrow,” said Weather Department Director Manmohan Singh. On the monsoon withdrawal, he said it had been affected due to changes in the weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

The rain, which continued the entire day today, caused the maximum temperature to drop to 25.8°C, 8 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 23.8°C, which is three degrees above normal.

In the next few days, the maximum temperature is likely to increase to about 31°C, while the night temperature is not expected to see a major change.