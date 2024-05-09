Himachal CM Sukhu campaigns for Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Chandigarh Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla today campaigned for party candidate Manish Tewari.

Satyawan Gahlot, in charge of Chandigarh Youth Congress, accompanied them. The Chandigarh Youth Congress, under the leadership of its president Manoj Lubana, organised a “Yuva Sammelan” in support of Tewari.

“The city Youth Congress stands resolute in its pledge to appoint 10 diligent workers for every booth across the city,” said Lubana.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sukhu said, “Today, we stand united in our resolve to uphold the principles of democracy and social justice. Together, we shall overcome any obstacle and pave the way for a brighter future of Chandigarh and its residents.”

Shukla said, “The strength of our democracy lies in the active participation of every citizen. Through concerted efforts and unwavering determination, we shall triumph against any adversity.”

Tewari dares Tandon to debate on nat’l security

At another event, Tewari, reacting to a statement by BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon, dared him to a debate on national security. He also reiterated his offer for debate on any issue, including the national security.

Responding to Tandon’s question on Tewari’s views on national security, the latter said, “I have written a book on national security, ‘10 Flash Points, 20 Years; National Security Situations that Impacted India’ and more than 1,000 articles on the subject,”

He reiterated his challenge that he was welcome to debate the issue at the time and venue of his choosing, and it could be monitored by some security expert.

He also trashed the claims of Tandon that the Congress would take away the right of reservation from the SCs, STs and BCs.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu