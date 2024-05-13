Himachal native held with charas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

A drug peddler has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the UT police while carrying 1.627 kg charas. The accused, Rupesh Kumar, alias Bhole (34), a resident of Sunder Nagar, Mandi district, was nabbed near Maloya by a patrol party. He cultivated charas in forest area with the help of labour hired by him and sold it in tricity area.

