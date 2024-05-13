Himachal native held with charas

Chandigarh, May 12
A drug peddler has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the UT police while carrying 1.627 kg charas. The accused, Rupesh Kumar, alias Bhole (34), a resident of Sunder Nagar, Mandi district, was nabbed near Maloya by a patrol party. He cultivated charas in forest area with the help of labour hired by him and sold it in tricity area.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states
A total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary...
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti
Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...
Rs 32-crore seizure, ED summons Jharkhand minister on May 14
Alam’s aide among two arrested after recovery