Himachal Pradesh native nabbed with 1.26-kg charas

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 10

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the district police arrested a man with charas.

The suspect has been identified as Mahendra Kumar, a resident of Arki Mandi village in Himachal Pradesh and currently putting up in Kalka.

Law enforcement officials recovered a total of 1.26 kg of charas from the suspect.

The police spokesperson said there was a confidential information about Mahendra Sharma, residing as a tenant in Kalka, that he was allegedly selling charas to drug addicts in the vicinity of Kalka. Acting on the tip-off, cops arrested the suspect.

A case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Kalka police station.