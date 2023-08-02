Himal Gusain wins Spain chess meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

International Master (IM) Himal Gusain won the 9th Ciudad-de-Oviedo Open 2023 in Spain by scoring an unbeaten 7.5/9 points. The nine-round Swiss league Rating tournament was organised in Oviedo. Chandigarh's Gusain remained undefeated. He won six games and drew three. In the third round, he defeated IM Contin Daniel of Italy, followed by another stunning win over Poland's IM Goluch.

