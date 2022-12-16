Himanshi wins silver in wushu

Chandigarh, December 15
Himanshi, a Class 10 student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, won silver medal in the 60-kg category during the 8th World Junior Wushu Championship at Tangerang, Indonesia. She displayed powerful technique to give a tough fight to gold medallist Kosar Alizadeh of Iran to secure the second position.
Himanshi was the member of the Indian contingent that competed with eight medals in the championship.
