Himanshi wins silver in wushu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

Himanshi, a Class 10 student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, won silver medal in the 60-kg category during the 8th World Junior Wushu Championship at Tangerang, Indonesia. She displayed powerful technique to give a tough fight to gold medallist Kosar Alizadeh of Iran to secure the second position.

Himanshi was the member of the Indian contingent that competed with eight medals in the championship.