HIMCARE scheme boon for patients at PGIMER

Chandigarh, June 3

Proving to be a boon for patients from Himachal Pradesh, the cashless HIMCARE initiative launched by the PGIMER on March 8 this year has been a remarkable success. Since its inception, 1,512 patients have received essential medical services worth over Rs 7.88 crore.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGIMER, said the premier institute remained committed to pioneering initiatives that enhance healthcare accessibility and quality. “The success of cashless HIMCARE initiative is a testament to the collective efforts of our medical and administrative teams. The transition to a cashless system has significantly reduced the financial stress on patients, allowing them to focus solely on their recovery. It is heartening to have facilitated healthcare services for over 1500 patients within a short span of 65 days,” he added.

Now, no need to arrange money upfront This crucial step saved patients from the hassle of arranging funds upfront and subsequently undergoing a lengthy reimbursement process that sometimes takes four-five months. As a result, the initiative has ensured timely and uninterrupted medical treatment. —Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), PGIMER

Pankaj Rai, Deputy Director (Administration), PGIMER, stated, on average, 4,000 patients per year from Himachal Pradesh availed treatment at the hospital. By making HIMCARE cashless, the PGIMER alleviated the instant financial burden on patients. “This crucial step saved patients from the hassle of arranging funds upfront and subsequently undergoing a lengthy reimbursement process that sometimes takes four-five months. As a result, the initiative has ensured timely and uninterrupted medical treatment,” Raid added.

Prof Vipin Kaushal, Medical Superintendent and Head, Department of Hospital Administration, said, “The extension of the scheme allowed us to reach out to more patients, offering them the care they need without financial barriers. Now, patients are not required to get and submit the treatment estimate certificate or bills for reimbursement.”

Balkishan Kanthwar, 62, a resident of Solan, said being a beneficiary of the cashless HIMCARE programme was nothing short of life-saving for him. “Previously, navigating through the procedural maze took months and many trips to the PGIMER and other places, during which my health deteriorated and I witnessed others succumb to their ailments,” he said.

Sixty-year-old Mehandi Devi of Sirmour said, “It is not just about convenience; it is about preserving lives. By not having to worry about immediate payments and lengthy reimbursement processes, we and our families can now focus entirely on treatment and recovery.”

Desh Raj of Sunder Nagar in Mandi district also applauded the HIMCARE cashless scheme. He said his 8-month-old daughter Pratyusha was suffering from liver cancer and he was worried as to how would he get treatment at the PGIMER. He said he was grateful to the HP Government as well as the hospital for providing treatment under the cashless scheme.

