‘Hindi Diwas’ celebrated

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

Hansraj Public School on Friday celebrated ‘Hindi Diwas’ to emphasise the significance of the most widely spoken language in India. Various competitions like poem recitation, newspaper reading, calligraphy, extempore speech, etc, were organised to highlight the need for a person to improve their listening, speaking, reading and writing skills.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, was adjudged the top-ranking school for ‘Academic Excellence’ in UT Chandigarh within the CBSE category for 'The North India’s School Merit Awards' survey conducted by Education Today. The latest recognition reaffirms the school’s commitment to academic excellence.

Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

An investiture ceremony was hosted at Jainendra Public School. The student leaders received their badges and sashes from the principal, Leena Sood. The recipients, beaming with pride, vowed to uphold the school’s values.

CRB Public School, Chandigarh

CRB Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated Hindi Diwas with much enthusiasm. The students participated in various activities, such as story narration, poster making and slogan writing.

