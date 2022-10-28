Hiren Jain logs win in open squash championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

Punjab’s Hiren Jain faced a tough resistance from Chandigarh’s Ashu before logging a 11-3, 9-11, 11-4, 6-11 and 11-6 win in the boys’ U-17 category during the ongoing CSA Open Squash Championship at Lake Sports Complex.

Delhi’s Ishkaran Singh defeated Vardhan Bansal by 11-3, 11-1 and 11-1, while Punjab’s Dhananjay Gupta ousted Paygun E of Tamil Nadu by 5-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-8.

Local contender Kushal Vir Singh defeated Punjab’s Chetan Rao by 12-10 and 11-2 and Rudra Lakhani of Maharashtra outplayed Chandigarh’s Uchit Soni by 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8. Haryana’s Tejasveer Duhan defeated Priyanshu Kumar of Bihar 11-4, 11-3 and 11-2.