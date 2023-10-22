Hisar native nabbed for impersonation

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 21

A resident of Hisar was held for alleged impersonation during the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted here today.

The suspect was identified as Ashish Kumar.

In his complaint to the Panjokhra police station, centre superviser Sanjay Kumar stated that in the morning shift of the CET at NCC Senior Model School, a case of impersonation came to light. Ashish Kumar appeared in the exam in place of Sunil Kumar, a resident of Hisar.

After biometric screening, Ashish was sent to the examination hall and during the last half an hour, a team of the national testing agency (NTA) received a call from Delhi and the candidate was questioned. His biometric screening was performed again. The picture of the candidate did not match with the database though other details were correct.

The suspect claimed that the mismatch was because of his beard.

As per the complaint, the NTA coordinator was informed about the same and the accused was allowed to appear in the examination after preparing a written report. At the end of the examination, another call was received from Delhi and the accused was caught again.

During an investigation, it came to light that the Aadhaar card was not linked with biometric, else he would have been caught in the beginning.

A case was registered against Sunil Kumar and Ashish Kumar under Sections 419 and 420 of the IPC at the Panjokhra police station.

SHO Vikrant said the suspect had been arrested and would be produced in a court tomorrow.

