Hit by biker, Man dies in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi: A 32-year-old migrant labourer, Tuntun Ram, died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle here. Ram, a Mubarikpur resident and a native of Bihar, died during treatment at a hospital. Victim's brother Shentu Ram said he had come from Patran to meet Tuntun at Mubarikpur on December 3. At 9 pm, both hand gone to the market to buy goods. While walking back home, his brother was hit by a speeding biker from the rear, causing serious injuries. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to the GMCH-32, where he died. The police have booked rider Surinder Kumar of Dhakoli. TNS

Youth hangs self to death

Zirakpur: A migrant youth died by suicide near the railway line at Ghazipur Jattan village in the vicinity of Dhakoli around 10 am on Tuesday. The police took the possession of the body and kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Dera Bassi, for postmortem. The youth had hung himself to end his life. The police said no document was found from the deceased, which could reveal his identity. TNS

Two snatchers in police net

Chandigarh: Two residents of Sector 22 have been arrested for snatching a purse. In a complaint to the police, a Sector 45 resident stated Ankit Chandan and Ajay Kumar snatched her purse containing a mobile phone, keys, Rs 130 and documents at the Sector 20/21 light point on December 5. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

3,300m Copper cables stolen

Chandigarh: Nitish Sharma, Assistant Project Manager, CREST, reported that someone stole 3,300 metres of copper cable from Paryavaran Bhawan, Sector 19, on November 27. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. In another case, Manoj Kumar Gupta of Mani Majra reported that Panchkula resident Vinay stole an AC outdoor unit from his showroom on December 2. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Youth arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The police arrested a Sector 52 resident, Anil Kumar, 25, and recovered 44 gm of heroin from his possession near the T-point, Sector 52, on December 5. A case under the Narcotic, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Two held for snatching phone

Chandigarh: The police arrested two youths for snatching a mobile phone. Burail resident Parmod Yadav alleged that Hallo Majra resident Rahul, 19, and Zirakpur resident Surinder Singh, 28, snatched his mobile phone near the Hallo Majra light point on December 5. A case under Sections 323, 341, 379-A, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Tara Gandhi visits DPS

Mohali: Students and staff of DPS here on Tuesday interacted with Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, Chairperson, National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi. She is the granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi. She addressed the students and shared many fond memories of Bapu with children to motivate them. She insisted children to search the Gandhi within them and emerge as leaders of the world. Bhattacharjee also inaugurated the Indo-African Friendship Club at the school. The event was organised in collaboration with an NGO, Yuvasatta. TNS

Collaboration inked

Mohali: Federation University, Australia, has collaborated with Chitkara University to deliver a course on management of water resources. Thirty students have been handpicked who will be taught to think in a holistic way to solve the water-related issues. The course is aimed at developing systems to help budding engineering students to understand the multi-disciplinary nature of water resource management. TNS

Netball trials tomorrow

Chandigarh: The local Netball Sports Promotion Association will conduct trials to select local teams on December 8 (4 pm) on the Panjab University campus. The selected teams will represent the city in the 28th Sub-Junior National Netball Championship in Bhiwani, Haryana, from December 15 to 18. Players born on or after December 18, 2006, will be eligible to participate in the trials. TNS

TT championship begins on Dec 9

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association will organise the 35th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship at the Sector 50 Sports Complex from December 9 to 11. The championship will be conducted for Hopes U-11 (born on or after January 1, 2012), Cadets U-13 (born on or after January 1, 2010) and Sub-junior (born on or after January 1, 2008) for teams, singles and doubles events. Players can submit their entries with the organisers at the tournament venue. Only registered players of Chandigarh can participate in the championship. TNS

Kickboxers shine in national meet

Chandigarh: Players of the Chandigarh Kick Boxing Association have claimed four gold, four silver and two bronze medals in the National Kickboxing Championship. Sachin, Shivjot, Vaibhavi Giryal and Akash Aggarwal claimed gold; Riya Mitra, Shreyas, Gaurav and Soheb Chaudhary won silver medal, while Jaspreet and Sumit bagged a bronze medal each. TNS

Civil Defence Day

Patiala: Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, on Tuesday celebrated Civil Defence Day. NCC wing in-charge Satvir Singh Gill talked about the role of civil defence volunteers. He also urged the students to join the armed forces. Students also remembered Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the father of the Indian constitution, his activities as the Chairman of the constitution drafting committee and as an eminent scholar and social worker.