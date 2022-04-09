Hit by SUV, biker dies in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 8

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway last evening.

Naeem, a native of UP living at a rented accommodation in Moginand, suffered serious injuries in the mishap. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital from where he was further referred to the PGI, where doctors declared him dead.

Navi Rasool, nephew of the victim who witnessed the accident while returning from work in Mohali, said the Fortuner first rammed into the motorcycle and then ran over it. As the tyre of the car had burst after the collision, its driver fled on foot.

A case in this regard was registered at the Chandimandir police station under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

ASI Rishi Pal, investigating officer in the case, said they had impounded the car after the driver fled from the spot.

The post-mortem was conducted at the PGI, he said, adding that they would nab the driver on the basis of the vehicle registration details. —