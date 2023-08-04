Hit by SUV, biker killed, pillion rider unconscious

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 3

A man died while another person was left injured when an SUV hit the motorcycle they were riding near Shalimar Mall here on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Aman Kashyap, hailed from Agra, and the injured, Kamal, was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula, in an unconscious state.

The incident took place around 11:30 pm. The occupants of the SUV were reportedly drunk and returning from a birthday party.

According to an eyewitness, the SUV was speeding recklessly before its driver lost control of it and hit the bike. The impact of the collision caused the car to spin in the opposite direction. While Aman died in the mishap, Kamal, who was riding pillion, was rendered unconscious.

The SUV driver was identified as Kulraj Singh Goyal, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered against Kulraj under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station.

