Hit by truck in Mohali, cyclist battles for life

Mohali, June 6

An industrial worker was run over by a concrete mixer truck in Phase 5 here around 4 pm today.

Passersby said the unidentified youth, around 20 years of age, was taking a turn on a slip road when a concrete mixer truck came from behind and hit the cyclist from the co-passenger side. The cyclist fell on the road and was crushed under the front left wheel of the truck.

Truck driver Ashok was nabbed by the passersby after the incident.

The victim with serious injuries was rushed to the Phase 6 hospital from where he was shifted to the Advanced Trauma Centre at the PGIMER in Chandigarh. His condition is stated to be serious.

Cops from the Industrial Area Phase 5 police post reached the spot and began an investigation.

