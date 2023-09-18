Hit-&-run case registered

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A car sped away after hitting a pedestrian in Sector 16. Jatinder Bawa, a resident of Sector 16, reported that a car sped away after hitting his son Paras near his house. The victim was injured and admitted to the hospital. The accident was reported earlier this month. However, the case was registered at the Sector 17 police station on Saturday. TNS

T20: UT women lose to Goa

Chandigarh: City women faced a nine-wicket defeat against Goa during the opening encounter of the Chhattisgarh Women’s T20 Invitational Tournament. Chandigarh scored 109/7 in allotted 20 overs. Priyanka Guleria (32) was the top scorer, while Shivangi added unbeaten 24 runs. Goa achieved the target in the 14th over with the loss of one wicket. Tarannum Pathan (46) and Sunanda Yatrekar (42) were top scorers. Chandigarh will play their next match against Odisha on Monday. TNS

Awasthi wins tennis opener

Chandigarh: Local challenger Vrishin Awasthi recorded a comeback win over Aryan Manhas of J&K to sail into the boys’ U-18 main draw during the opening day of the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament. Awasthi lost the first set 3-6, but bounced back by logging a 6-4 6-4 win for the main draw. Anirudh Palanisamy of Karnataka logged an easy 6-2 6-1 win over Punjab's Yash Varma. The first round of the boys and girls main draw will be played on September 18. TNS

GMSSS-35 win gold in cricket

Chandigarh: Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, won the boys’ U-17 interschool cricket tournament. The team defeated DAV Senior Secondary School, Sector 8, by five wickets to claim the gold medal. Batting first, the Sector 8 team posted 127/7 in 20 overs. Akshay Chaudhary and Dhruv claimed three wickets each. The Sector 35 team scored 130 runs in 19.1 overs. Gursimar Singh (37) and Aditya Gosian (35) scored for the side.