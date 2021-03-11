Hitesh Puri re-elected Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation chairman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

Hitesh Puri has been unanimously re-elected as the chairman of the Chandigarh Resident Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) for the second consecutive term.

Members of the General House opined the old team is working well. So, they permitted Puri to choose his team for efficient working of CRAWFED.

Puri thanked the General House and the election commissioners for electing him. He requested the members of the General House to give him some time for finalising his team, which he should announce in the next executive meeting. He also emphasised on role of RWAs in day-to-day affairs of city development.

The annual General Body meeting of the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation was held at the community centre, Sector 37.

Rajat Malhotra, general secretary, CRAWFED, read out the activities and achievements made by the federation, which recently completed its term of three years.