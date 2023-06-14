Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

A taxi driver had a miraculous escape when strong winds knocked down a large hoarding, which fell on a moving taxi on a slip road on the Patiala road in Zirakpur this evening.

The brief windstorm accompanied by showers brought down several hoardings and snapped power lines in many parts of Zirakpur and nearby areas around 8 pm. At least two roads were blocked as a large hoarding came crashing down.

Dhakoli resident Rishab said he was on his way to a CNG filling station when a large hoarding fell on the roof of his car. The victim sustained minor injuries in the arm. The petrol station employees rushed to his aid and rescued him from the damaged car. Many residential areas suffered power outage as cables were snapped in the storm. PSPCL officials had a tough time restoring the power supply.

Residents said illegal hoardings, flex boards and banners posed a threat during bad weather as these often fell and damaged power cables.

“The municipal council should carry out a drive to remove illegal and loosely fixed hoardings ahead of the rainy season. “The owners and promoters should be fined as these cause loss to the government and are a threat to public life. They should strictly check whether the hoardings are of prescribed size and weight, and affixed properly,” said a resident.