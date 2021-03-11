Hockey: Bihar eves lose to Chandigarh girls 2-6

Chandigarh, May 11
Hockey Chandigarh eves logged an easy 6-2 win over Hockey Bihar to start their 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship campaign on a positive note, in Bhopal.
Monika (3rd minute), Sonu (14th), Kavita (17th), captain Rajani (26th), Priyanka (43rd), and Rajani Waskale (59th) scored goals for Hockey Chandigarh. Nutan Topno (10th) and Nusrat Khatoon (30th) scored the two goals for Hockey Bihar.
Assam Hockey won the second match of the day by defeating Hockey Bengal 8-0. Priyanshi Singh (9th, 12th and 40th) starred for Assam Hockey in the match by scoring a hat-trick. Captain Elina Tigga (19th and 35th) also scored a brace in the match, while Milka Surin (26th) and Miximi (60th) scored a goal each.
Chhattisgarh Hockey met Tripura Hockey in the Pool C match to register a 7-1 win. Anjali Mahto (19th, 48th and 56th) scored a hat-trick in the match, as she helped her team take the lead. Leena Kosare struck twice in fifth and 23rd minute of the game, while Rushali Kashyap (12th) and captain Pooja Yadav (49th) scored a goal each. Priya scored the sole goal for Tripura Hockey in 58th minute of the match.
Hockey Rajasthan defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 3-1 in the last match of the day.
