Hockey: Chandigarh beat Assam

Chandigarh, May 10
Chandigarh lads continued their winning spree as they outplayed Hockey Assam (11-2) in the ongoing 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship at Goa today.
Gurpreet Singh (1st, 9th, 18th) and captain Gurjeet Singh (9th, 13th, 31st) slammed a hat-trick each, while Komalpreet Singh (20th), Karanjot Singh (27th), Rajveer Gill (36th), Fateh Singh (41th) and Pankaj Sharma (58th) struck a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh.
Assam’s two goals were scored by Dhananjoy Mandal (55th) and Manasrij Boro (59th).
Later, Hockey Punjab ousted Goans Hockey (12-0).
Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (4-1) and Hockey Madhya Pradesh outplayed Hockey Maharashtra (8-0).
