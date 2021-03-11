Hockey Chandigarh beat Madhya Pradesh by 8-2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Hockey Chandigarh logged (8-2) victory over Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the ongoing 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship, in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu.

Surinder (7th, 23rd, 32nd and 35th) earned the plaudits for his four goals, while Raman (5th), Ajaypal Singh (17th), Taranjot Singh (30th) and Rohit (57th) contributed a goal each. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chakravarti (40th) and Satyam Barde (46th) got on the score sheet for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey recorded a convincing 13-0 victory over Hockey Himachal. Arun Sahani (8th, 20th, 21st, 38th and 55th) led the charge with five goals, while Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (4th, 10th and 51st) followed up with a hat-trick.

Amir Ali (15th and 16th) scored a brace, while Mohit Kushwaha (12th), Siddhant Singh (49th) and Mohammad Haris (58th) also scored a goal each. In Pool C, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Rajasthan (5-0) with the help of Deepak Minz (24th, 45th), Captain Laban Lugun (33th, 40th) and Rosan Kujur (34th).

In the last match, Manipur Hockey defeated Tripura Hockey (8-1). Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (26th and 43th) and Gurumayum Dingku Sharma (48th and 49th) scored a brace each for Manipur Hockey, while Thokchom Bikramjit Singh (3rd), Leimapokpam Boing Singh (9th), Thounoujam Ingalemba Luwang (21st) and Sushil Lisham (56th) also scored one goal each. Parveen Kumar (44th) pulled one goal back for Tripura Hockey.