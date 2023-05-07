Hockey Chandigarh eves log 25-0 victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Hockey Chandigarh opened their account with a comprehensive (25-0) win against Goans Hockey during the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Supriya alone scored eight goals as the spree started in the 7th minute, followed by a goal each in the 27th, 28th, 35th, 39th, 40th, 46th, 57th minutes. Tamanna scored six goals (2nd, 21st, 43rd, 49th, 58th, 60th) for Hockey Chandigarh. Moreover, skipper Anjali found the back of the net five times (13th, 17th, 18th, 20th, 60th) and Pooja scored four goals (3rd, 29th, 52nd 59th), while Vedangi Vyas (24th) and Payal (34th) were also on the score chart.

Hockey Punjab played a (3-3) draw against Hockey Andhra Pradesh. After a quiet first half, Kuppa Tulasi (34th, 40th) scored a brace followed by a goal from Captain Bommu Ankitha (50th) to put Hockey Andhra Pradesh in the lead. Tanu Rani (49th), Sanna (51st), and Sharanjit Kaur (56th) scored a goal each to rescue a point for Hockey Punjab in the last quarter of the game. Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Gujarat (3-0) as Thoudam Suchitra Devi (6th), captain Mutum Priya Devi (19th) and Kangjam Silvia Chanu (21st) scored for Manipur Hockey and sealed their victory.

In other matches, Hockey Bihar came from behind to beat Telangana Hockey (4-1), Hockey Maharashtra registered a (11-0) win against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey (8-0) and Hockey Association of Odisha beat Kerala Hockey (20-0).