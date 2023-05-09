Hockey Chandigarh face Bihar eves today

Chandigarh, May 8
After two consecutive wins, Chandigarh eves will take on Hockey Bihar in their next tie of the ongoing 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship, at Rourkela (Odisha) on May 9.
The side has registered one-sided victories against Goans Hockey and Telangana Hockey to lead the group with maximum points.
Meanwhile, in today’s matches, the Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Tripura Hockey by a comprehensive 20-1 scoreline. Captain Anusuya scored three goals in the second, 13th and 35th minute of the game, while Jayashree M (9th, 20th and 38th), Priyadharsini K (9th, 16th, 31st, 45th, 50th and 60th), Navya R (16th, 39th and 54th), Muthulakshmi R (17th, 19th, 19th and 57th), and Deepika D (50th) scored for the side.
Meanwhile, Supriya Chauhan (49th) managed to score a consolation goal for Tripura Hockey.
Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Bengal by 14-0, while Chhattisgarh Hockey stole a 3-1 comeback victory over Delhi Hockey. Hockey Maharashtra recorded 12-0 win over Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Karnataka defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 5-0.
