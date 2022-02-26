Hockey Chandigarh felicitates medal-winning jr men's team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

Hockey Chandigarh has rewarded Chandigarh’s junior men team who won silver in the 11th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship played at Kovilpatti. While felicitating the players, the association awarded Rs11,000 to each player.

According to Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh, each member of the team was awarded by Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Director, Sports, UT Administration. The supporting staff of the team was also honoured. President of Hockey Chandigarh Karan Gilhotra, chief patron Chander Shekhar, Satinder Sharma, Sarvesh Sharma, Ajay Singh, Simardeep Kaur, Dr GS Gill, Amolak Singh, Rajinder Gandhi, Surjit Singh, Bimal Surjit Singh, Gurinder Rana, Jaswinder Singh and others were also present. —