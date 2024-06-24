Hockey Chandigarh honours players on Olympic Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

Hockey Chandigarh celebrated Olympic Day 2024 at the Sector 42 Sports Complex here today. An exhibition hockey match between the CISF and Chandigarh XI was also organised to mark the occasion.

Hockey Chandigarh facilitated players of junior and senior hockey teams, including Maninder Singh, Amandeep, Rohit, Bikramjit Singh and Ankush and coach Gurminder Singh, who represented India in various tournaments by giving cash awards amounting to Rs 2 lakh each.

Besides this, about 700 sportspersons from Chandigarh along with their coaches were present to celebrate the day. Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gave away the prizes and mementos to the guests of honour.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing controversy of office-bearers leaving the association and no state games held in the last 18 years, the Chandigarh Olympics Association (COA) celebrated the Olympic Day at the Sector 7 sports complex. Clad in casuals, the office-bearers of the COA and top officials of the UT Sports Department celebrated the day. The event witnessed participation of various athletes.

The representatives from various sports associations affiliated to this faction of the COA also attended the event. Hari Kallikkat, secretary, Sports Department, flagged off the Olympic run and appreciated the efforts of the association. The day also witnessed performances by the police band, gatka team and an equestrian team.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey