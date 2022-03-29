Hockey Chandigarh log win in junior women's national championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Hockey Chandigarh registered a comprehensive 12-2 victory over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, in their Pool D match, during the ongoing the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.

Sonam (fifth, 18th, 34th, 43rd) scored four goals, while Gurmail Kaur (15th, 35th, 48th) scored a hat-trick. Captain Radha (21st, 32nd) and Priya (41st, 50th) scored a brace. Anjani (27th) scored the other goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Anitha V (second) and Vairavi M (41st) found the back of the net for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Hockey Haryana registered a comprehensive 20-0 victory over Goans Hockey in their Pool A match. Bhateri (10th, 20th, 25th, 28th, 40th) scored five goals, while Sakshi Rana (2nd, 45th, 46th, 49th) and Pinki (14th, 26th, 37th, 60th) scored four goals each. Kanika Siwach (32nd, 56th) and Captain Usha (35th, 53rd) scored a brace each, while, Ishika (30th), Seema (39th) and Monu (52nd) scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana.

In Pool B, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Manipur Hockey 14-0. Deepika Soreng (9th, 14th, 24th, 46th) scored four goals, while Nikki Kullu (18th, 20th) and Pramodni Lakra (35th, 37th) scored a brace each. Rajni Kerketta (21st ), Eli Tirkey (40th), Anjli Kerketta (42nd), Monika Nag (45th), Captain Dipti Kullu (49th) and Elin Dungdung (58th) scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand.

Hockey Maharashtra defeated Telangana Hockey 13-0. Captain Himanshi Gawande (ninth, 12th, 46th, 52nd) scored four goals, while Oshin Bansod (18th , 53rd, 57th) scored a hat-trick. Meanwhile, Utkarsha Kale (seventh, 34th) and Prajakta Mane (14th, 30th) scored a brace each. Shivani Sahu (23rd) and Isha Srivastava (56th) scored one goal each for Hockey Maharashtra.