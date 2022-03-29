Hockey Chandigarh log win in junior women's national championship

Chandigarh, March 28
Hockey Chandigarh registered a comprehensive 12-2 victory over Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, in their Pool D match, during the ongoing the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.
Sonam (fifth, 18th, 34th, 43rd) scored four goals, while Gurmail Kaur (15th, 35th, 48th) scored a hat-trick. Captain Radha (21st, 32nd) and Priya (41st, 50th) scored a brace. Anjani (27th) scored the other goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Anitha V (second) and Vairavi M (41st) found the back of the net for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Hockey Haryana registered a comprehensive 20-0 victory over Goans Hockey in their Pool A match. Bhateri (10th, 20th, 25th, 28th, 40th) scored five goals, while Sakshi Rana (2nd, 45th, 46th, 49th) and Pinki (14th, 26th, 37th, 60th) scored four goals each. Kanika Siwach (32nd, 56th) and Captain Usha (35th, 53rd) scored a brace each, while, Ishika (30th), Seema (39th) and Monu (52nd) scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana.
In Pool B, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Manipur Hockey 14-0. Deepika Soreng (9th, 14th, 24th, 46th) scored four goals, while Nikki Kullu (18th, 20th) and Pramodni Lakra (35th, 37th) scored a brace each. Rajni Kerketta (21st ), Eli Tirkey (40th), Anjli Kerketta (42nd), Monika Nag (45th), Captain Dipti Kullu (49th) and Elin Dungdung (58th) scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand.
Hockey Maharashtra defeated Telangana Hockey 13-0. Captain Himanshi Gawande (ninth, 12th, 46th, 52nd) scored four goals, while Oshin Bansod (18th , 53rd, 57th) scored a hat-trick. Meanwhile, Utkarsha Kale (seventh, 34th) and Prajakta Mane (14th, 30th) scored a brace each. Shivani Sahu (23rd) and Isha Srivastava (56th) scored one goal each for Hockey Maharashtra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab
Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...
Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court
Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...