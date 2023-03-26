Hockey Haryana eves beat Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Chandigarh (13-3) in the ongoing 1st Hockey India Junior Women North Zone Championships 2023 in Jhansi.

Ritika (2nd, 3rd), Kirti (6th, 38th), Khushi (25th, 32nd) and Sakshi (34th, 36th) scored a brace each for Hockey Haryana, while Manju (12th), Kaffi (42nd), Manisha (51st), Savvi (55th) and Kajal Malik (58th) scored a goal each. For Hockey Chandigarh, Tamanna (30th, 43rd, 53rd) netted a hat-trick.

The second match between Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab ended in a (1-1) draw. Lakhvir Kaur (2nd) opened the scoring for Hockey Punjab, while Vandana Patel (57th) scored the equaliser for Uttar Pradesh.

Another match between Delhi Hockey and Hockey Uttarakhand also ended in a (1-1) draw. Captain Mukta of Hockey Uttarakhand scored the first goal of the game to put her team ahead, but Delhi Hockeyths Skipper Subhamths goal (35th) ensured that the game ended in a tie.

In the south zone, Hockey Karnataka secured a (5-0) win against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Manish Ponnamma CD set up the victory for Hockey Karnataka with a hat-trick (14th, 29th, 30th), while Disha Ponnamma MU (7th) and Captain Yamuna (36th) contributed to the victory with one goal each.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Telangana Hockey (4-1). Sake Pavani (50th, 52nd) netted a brace for Hockey Andhra Pradesh, while Gajula Nandini (14th) and Bobbili Jhansi (55th) scored one goal each. For Telangana Hockey, Sri Chandana Gandhapu (40th) was the lone goal scorer.

Kerala Hockey beat Le Puducherry Hockey (5-0). Suryamol TS (18th, 34th), Akhila S (10th), Abhay Jyothi AS (44th) and Lekshmi D (59th) were the goal scorers for Kerala Hockey.

In the east zone, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Bengal (20-0). Hockey Jharkhand came from behind to register a hard-fought (2-1) win against Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Bihar beat Hockey Assam (2-1). In the west zone, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey (5-2) to claim third position in the tournament.