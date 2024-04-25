Hockey meet begins at 3BRD grounds today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The 5th edition of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament will be held from April 25 to 30 at the 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD) grounds.

The Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB) is organising the tournament since 2018. “Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh’s passion for the game of hockey was unparallel. He was an inspiration for air warriors, not only to lead from front in wars but also in the field of sports. The Indian Air Force has been consistently producing athletes, who have represented India at various international competitions and brought laurels to the nation and for the force,” said Air Vice Marshal Sartaj Bedi, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Org & Ceremonial).

A total of 12 teams including two teams from overseas — Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Air Force — will participate in the championship.

The teams of the Indian Air Force, Chandigarh XI, State Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, Central Industrial Security Force, Punjab Police, Army XI, Indian Navy, Indian Railways and Rail Coach Factory have also confirmed their entries.

The teams have been divided into four pools and the winner of each pool will qualify for semifinals. The title winning team will be awarded Rs 3 lakh, while the runners-up will purse Rs 2 lakh. The players winning Man of the Match award will bag Rs 10,000 (each match).

On the opening day, Sri Lanka Air Force will play against Indian Air Force, Chandigarh XI will fight against Punjab Police, Indian Railways will take on Punjab & Sind Bank and Rail Coach Factory will be up against the Bangladesh Air Force team.

Air Marshal RK Anand, Air Officer Incharge (Administration) will inaugurate the event, while Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, will attend the closing ceremony on April 30.

