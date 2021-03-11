Hockey meet: Gurpreet Singh shines in Chandigarh’s win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

Hockey Chandigarh outplayed Hockey Maharashtra (11-3) on the fourth day of the 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship - 2022 in Goa.

Gurpreet Singh fired as many as five goals (2nd, 19th, 29th, 35th and 39th), while Komalpreet Singh (3rd, 4th), Misbah Khan (20th), Fateh Singh (27th), Sukhmanpreet Singh (50th) and captain Gurjeet Singh (58th) also scored for the winning team. Shivam Sachin Dhonde (23rd), Udit Roop Saini (30th) and Arjun Santosh Hargude (58th) struck for Hockey Maharashtra.

Hockey Punjab also recorded an easy (8-0) win over Delhi Hockey. Prabhdeep Singh (18th), Prabhjot Singh (21st), Harpreet Singh (32nd), Karan Singh (41st), Manpreet Singh (42nd), Pritpal Singh (49th), Rohan Bhusan (53rd) and Japnit Singh (58th) scored a goal each for Hockey Punjab.

Hockey Bihar registered a comfortable (10-2) win over Hockey Arunachal, while Hockey Jammu & Kashmir defeated Telangana Hockey (4-0).

In other Pool H game, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Assam Hockey (7-1). Earlier on Day 3, Kerala Hockey defeated Hockey Mizoram (10-0).