Hockey MP beat Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Chandigarh (5-1) in the Pool A match on Day 4 of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 in Bhopal.

Manisha Chauhan, Savita, Neelu Dadiya, Jyoti Pal and captain Neeraj Rana scored goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Priyanka scored the sole goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the second game of the day, Hockey Haryana faced off against Assam Hockey in the Pool B match and secured (7-1) win. Jyoti and Soni scored a brace for Hockey Haryana. Tannu, captain Priyanka and Bharti Saroha scored one goal each, while Sakshi scored the sole goal for Assam Hockey.

In another game of the day, Hockey Punjab logged (6-0) win over Chhattisgarh Hockey. Captain Navpreet Kaur and Navjot Kaur scored two goals each, while Kirandeep Kaur and Sarabdeep Kaur also scored a goal each as they helped Hockey Punjab get the comfortable win.

The fourth match of the day was played between Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Rajasthan in Pool D. Ankita Sapate and Chaitrali Gawde put Hockey Maharashtra in the lead. Manashri Narendra Shedage scored the third goal. Pooja Bhanudas Shendage added the fourth goal in the fourth quarter as Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Rajasthan (4-0).