Hockey Punjab log 6-0 victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Hockey Punjab defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey (6-0) in the ongoing 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship - 2022 in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

Chewang Tamang (21st, 26th, 35th) scored a hat-trick, while Karmanpreet Kaur (14th, 39th) scored a brace. Vishali Sharma scored another goal for Hockey Punjab in the 52nd minute. Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a comprehensive (9-0) victory over Hockey Bihar in their Pool G match. Pooja Yadav (24th, 37th) scored a brace, while Ankita Pal (13th), Khushi Rathor (20th), Swarnika Rawat (30th), Captain Hina Bano (36th), Ruchika Upadhyay (44th), Shashikala (54th) and Eram Rani (54th) scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh.

Hockey Mizoram recorded a hard-fought (3-2) win against Hockey Rajasthan in their Pool G match. Lalruatdiki (13th), Vanlalhriatpuii (17th) and Captain CS Ramsangliani (32nd) scored one goal each for Hockey Mizoram, while Komal Gurjar (33rd) and Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (44th) found the back of the net for Hockey Rajasthan. Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh (3-2). Kaveri R Lenkennavar (39th), Jeevitha BG (42nd) and Dechamma Ganapathi P (54th) scored one goal each for Hockey Karnataka, while Bobbili Jhansi (29th) and Gedela Gayatri (55th) were scorers for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.