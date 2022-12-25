Hockey: Surinder nets 4 as city play draw against UP

Chandigarh, December 24
Surinder Singh scored four goals as Hockey Chandigarh played a 4-4 draw against Uttar Pradesh Hockey, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Men’s Under-18) in Bhubaneswar.
Surinder (12th, 50th , 58th , 59th ) led the charge for Hockey Chandigarh, while Mohammad Haris (7th ), Manoj Yadav (10th ), Rahul Rajbhar (29th ) and Chandan Yadav (52th ) netted goals for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh by a big margin of 17-0. Lovepreet Singh (11th, 12th , 18th , 48th , 50th , 54th ) was on top of his game, scoring six goals. Toshant (14th , 32nd, 37th ) added three more, while Prikshit Panchal (2nd, 34th ) scored a brace. Amit Khasa (26th ), Rohit Khatri (30th), Roshan (33rd), Agyapal (44th ), Gurnoor Grewal (45th ) and Amandeep (46th ) also added a goal each to the victory.
In the third Pool A match of the day, Hockey Punjab registered a 5-2 win over Manipur Hockey. Manmeet Singh (13th , 56th ) and Dilraj Singh (50th , 54th ) struck a brace each for the winning team, while Ujwal Singh (33th ) also found the back of the net. For Manipur Hockey, it was Thounaojam Luwang (9th ) and Silheiba Lisham (47th ) who made it to the scoresheet. Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Bihar 5-0, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Association Of Odisha 7-2. The third Pool B match between Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and Hockey Arunachal was forfeited as both teams failed to arrive at the venue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...