Hockey: Surinder nets 4 as city play draw against UP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Surinder Singh scored four goals as Hockey Chandigarh played a 4-4 draw against Uttar Pradesh Hockey, in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Men’s Under-18) in Bhubaneswar.

Surinder (12th, 50th , 58th , 59th ) led the charge for Hockey Chandigarh, while Mohammad Haris (7th ), Manoj Yadav (10th ), Rahul Rajbhar (29th ) and Chandan Yadav (52th ) netted goals for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh by a big margin of 17-0. Lovepreet Singh (11th, 12th , 18th , 48th , 50th , 54th ) was on top of his game, scoring six goals. Toshant (14th , 32nd, 37th ) added three more, while Prikshit Panchal (2nd, 34th ) scored a brace. Amit Khasa (26th ), Rohit Khatri (30th), Roshan (33rd), Agyapal (44th ), Gurnoor Grewal (45th ) and Amandeep (46th ) also added a goal each to the victory.

In the third Pool A match of the day, Hockey Punjab registered a 5-2 win over Manipur Hockey. Manmeet Singh (13th , 56th ) and Dilraj Singh (50th , 54th ) struck a brace each for the winning team, while Ujwal Singh (33th ) also found the back of the net. For Manipur Hockey, it was Thounaojam Luwang (9th ) and Silheiba Lisham (47th ) who made it to the scoresheet. Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Bihar 5-0, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Association Of Odisha 7-2. The third Pool B match between Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey and Hockey Arunachal was forfeited as both teams failed to arrive at the venue.