Holi: 1,000 cops to watch out for troublemakers

Chandigarh, March 23
Nearly 1,000 police personnel will be deployed throughout the day to keep watch on miscreants on March 24 and 25 on account of Holi celebrations in the city.
The police said a total 102 nakas would be laid at various places at different times. Outer border checkpoints would also be set up. Patrolling by PCR vehicles would be intensified around girls hostels at Panjab University and special cheetah motorcycles would be active in colony areas.
The ‘gerhi route’ from the Sector 11/12 T-point to a small chowk on the road separating Sectors 9 and 10 will be a limited vehicle zone. Adequate arrangements are also being made at Sukhna Lake, Elante Mall, busy markets of Sectors 15, 11, 17, 22 and 20, hostels and other institutions.
Drunken driving nakas will be set up near all important roads and places.
A special drive will be carried to curb eve-teasing, hooliganism and drinking at public places.
