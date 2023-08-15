Holiday in Chandigarh schools on Wednesday

Chandigarh, August 15
UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has announced holiday in schools of Chandigarh on Wednesday, August 16.
Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit hoisted the national flag at Chandigarh as Independence Day was celebrated in the city on Tuesday.
