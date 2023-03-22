Holiday in Chandigarh tomorrow

Chandigarh: On account of Martyrs’ Day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the UT Administration has declared a holiday on March 23 in government offices, boards, corporations and institutions, including industrial establishments, as also under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in city.
