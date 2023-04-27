Mohali man held for house theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 22-year-old man for stealing AC copper units and wires. Complainant Ajay Kumar Duggal claimed six AC compressor units and 12 AC copper pipes were stolen from a house in Sector 37 on April 22. A case was registered. Suspect Vinay Chauhan, alias Vishu, of Mohali was later arrested. TNS

Holiday today

Chandigarh: On account of the demise of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, the UT Administration has announced a public holiday on Thursday (April 27) in all government offices/boards/ corporations, etc. as well as private institutions. It has also decided to observe a two-day state mourning on April 26 and 27 as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Man held for vehicle lifting

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man and recovered three stolen vehicles from his possession. The suspect, identified as Neeraj Shah (36) of Burail, was arrested at a check point in Sector 53, while riding a stolen scooter. During investigation, the police recovered a stolen motorcycle and a scooter. TNS

Jewellery stolen from house

Chandigarh: A woman has reported that two diamond rings, two gold earrings, one necklace and earrings were stolen from her house on night of April 22. The police have registered a case at the Industrial Area police station and started investigation. TNS

Pencak silat meet from April 29

Chandigarh: Pencak Silat Association will organise the senior state championship (men and women) at Aanchal International School, Sector 41, from April 29 to 30. There will be no age bar for participation. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before April 28. TNS

Veteran paddlers win bronze

Chandigarh: The veteran’s table tennis team have won bronze in the 29th National Masters Table Tennis Championship held in Jalandhar. The team, comprising Balbir Singh Virdi, Patanjli Kumar, Surinder Mohan Sharma and Anil Gupta, claimed third position in the 70-plus category.

They defeated Gujarat 3-0, Delhi 3-1 and Madhya Parades 3-0. Maharashtra claimed first position and Delhi second. TNS

GNPS cagers win laurels

Chandigarh: Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sector 36, won the Basketball 3x3 Tournament played at Doon Public School, Sector 21, Panchkula. In the girls’ U-14 final, GNPS team defeated GNPS Stars 16-10. Khushi was adjudged Most Valuable Player while Simran, Sukhman and Zoya contributed to the team’s victory. Himani bagged the title of Most Valuable Player from the runners-up team. In the boys’ U-16 final, GNPS recorded a 18-11 victory over Tricity Basketball Academy. Nikhil was declared Most Valuable Player. In the boys’ U-14 category, GNPS bagged the runners-up position with Dewansh being Most Valuable Player. TNS