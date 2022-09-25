Holiday Tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: On account of Agrasain Jayanti, the UT has announced a public holiday on Monday in all government offices, boards, corporations and institutions, including industrial establishments, under the Chandigarh Administration. TNS

Revolver stolen

Mohali: A service revolver, seven rounds, jewellery and Rs 14,000 were stolen from Constable Vijay Kumar’s house at Nayagaon, after he and his wife left for work early morning on Saturday. TNS

PU assistant prof receives grant

Chandigarh: Dr Ranjana Bhandari, Assistant Professor (Temporary) at the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, received the prestigious Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG) of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a public sector enterprise, set up by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India. BIG-BIRAC scheme includes a grant amount of approx Rs 50 lakh. This grant has been awarded to AKB Innovant Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a start-up company owned by Dr Ranjana and incubated at BIONEST, Panjab University, Chandigarh. TNS

Army-BSF synergy conference held

Chandigarh: The Army and Border Security Force (BSF) Annual Synergy Conference was held at the Headquarters Western Command in Chandimandir on Saturday, with senior officers from both organisations discussing issues of mutual interest. The conference was jointly presided over by Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, and PV Rama Sastry, Special Director General of BSF’s Western Command. Operational preparedness, joint training, integration and cooperation amongst all stakeholders and contemporary challenges of border management were actively deliberated upon. TNS

Orientation programme

Chandigarh: The Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23, organised an orientation programme for students of BEd Yoga, PGDYT and BCCYE. Principal Dr Sapna Nanda welcomed the chief guest, Swami Anupma Anand of Ramakrishna Mission, as well as the students. The students were made familiar with their campus, library, curriculum and other activities like yoga practical, lab practical, theory classes, sports events, NSS and cultural activities. Yoga demonstration was also presented by national player Abhay Mishra. TNS

Shikha claims shooting gold

Chandigarh: Shikha Chaudhary scored 565 points to claim a gold medal in the 25m pistol ISSF category in the ongoing State Shooting Championship on Saturday. In the 50m Rifle Prone NR, Divyendu Sharma scored 581 points to claim the top position. Manveshjit Singh scored 545 points to win gold medal in the 10m pistol ISSF sub-youth event, while Vaibhav Thakur won the junior’s event by scoring 581 points. In the men’s 10m Rifle Men NR, Raghuvar claimed the top position with a score of 588 points and Babu Ram scored 273 points to win the 25m Standard Pistol NR event. In the women’s 25m Pistol NR event, Keerat Kaur posted 266 points to win the top position.