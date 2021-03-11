Homage paid to martyr Major Sandeep Shankla

Panchkula, August 8
Rich tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Shankla on his 31st Martyrdom Day at his memorial in Sector 2 here on Monday. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manita Malik and the Secretary, Zila Sainik Board, Panchkula, Col Naresh (retd), were among prominent persons who paid homage to the martyr.
The martyr’s father, Col JS Kanwar (retd), and mother, Manju Kanwar, laid a wreath at the memorial. Major Shankla was on duty on the night of August 8, 1991, in the Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir along with his jawans.
He attained martyrdom the same day in an encounter, during which several terrorists were killed. He was posthumously awarded the highest peacetime award, Ashok Chakra, for his bravery.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...