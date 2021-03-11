Homage paid to martyr Major Sandeep Shankla

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 8

Rich tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Shankla on his 31st Martyrdom Day at his memorial in Sector 2 here on Monday. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manita Malik and the Secretary, Zila Sainik Board, Panchkula, Col Naresh (retd), were among prominent persons who paid homage to the martyr.

The martyr’s father, Col JS Kanwar (retd), and mother, Manju Kanwar, laid a wreath at the memorial. Major Shankla was on duty on the night of August 8, 1991, in the Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir along with his jawans.

He attained martyrdom the same day in an encounter, during which several terrorists were killed. He was posthumously awarded the highest peacetime award, Ashok Chakra, for his bravery.

