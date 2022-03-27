Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) here.

Shah also laid foundation stones of a hostel block of commerce college, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit on this occasion.

Under the ICCC project, more than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the City to keep a check on traffic violations.

The ICCC centre is also integrated with major citizen services including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-mail governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis.

It is expected that after the inauguration of the centre, challaning of vehicles through these hi-tech cameras will start. However, the authorities concerned have not announced a date in this regard. At present, a trial run of the centre is under way.

The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.

It was learnt that Shah would later address a gathering of around 3,000 people, most of whom would be BJP leaders and workers. —with PTI inputs