Homebuyer not refunded, consumer panel notice to Parsvnath directors, CHB Chairman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, UT Chandigarh, has issued notices to Sanjeev Kumar Jain, managing director, Pradeep Kumar Jain, director (whole time), Ashok Kumar, Deepa Gupta and Rakshita Sharma, directors, of Parsvnath Developers Ltd and Chairman, Chandigarh Housing Board, to personally appear before it on August 11 over non-compliance of orders delivered 10 years ago.

The commission passed the order on an execution application filed by Ajay Gauba of Panchkula through advocate Neeraj Pal Sharma.

Gauba said he applied for a villa in a project launched by the developer and CHB in 2007, but it was not completed and he move the commission. The latter on June 6, 2013, directed the developer to refund Rs 43,37,165 along with interest at SBI term deposit rate.

It also told the developer to pay compensation at the rate of Rs 107.60 per sq mtr (Rs 10 per sq ft) of the super area of the unit per month from October 5, 2009, the last date of completion of the project till the actual payment to the complainant is made as provided by the agreement.

Gauba said the judgment debtor challenged the order before the national commission, but failed to get relief. The developer then filed appeal before the Supreme Court, but failed to get relief from there as well.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said adequate opportunities had been given to the CHB and the developer to deposit the decretal amount, but they failed to do so. The commission thus ordered Parsvnath directors and CHB Chairman to personally appear before it on August 11 so that they be heard on the point of substance of accusation under Section 251 CrPC, failing which coercive process shall be initiated against the judgment debtors.

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB