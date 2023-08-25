Homemaker’s role no less than that of skilled worker: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, August 24

The contribution of a homemaker to the intricate fabric of daily life is immeasurable and deserves profound acknowledgment. In no way can it be equated to an unskilled labourer, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted, while enhancing compensation on account of a homemaker’s death in an accident.

The ruling came in a case where the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal had assessed the homemaker’s income as that of an unskilled labourer. But Justice Sanjay Vashisth of the high court made it clear that the homemaker’s contribution was no less than that of a skilled worker.

Justice Vashisth asserted a homemaker shouldered a myriad of responsibilities that encompassed a diverse range of tasks. From managing household chores to nurturing relationships and maintaining a harmonious living environment, their role was ceaseless and demanding. Operating tirelessly round the clock, a homemaker’s dedication was undeniable.

Justice Vashisth added the homemaker affection and dedication towards her family transformed a house into a home. It was rightly said a house without a woman was a body without a soul.

Considering the issue in economic terms, Justice Vashisth referred to the SBI’s latest “Ecowrap report” released in March. It said total contribution of unpaid women to the economy was around Rs 22.7 lakh crore, almost 7.5 per cent of India’s GDP.

The counsel for victim’s kin contended that the whole family was dependent on her. The tribunal erred in assessing her income as that of an unskilled labourer. “The compensation payable to the appellant-claimants is Rs 15,39,808 along with 7.5 per cent interest per annum,” Justice Vashisth concluded.