Honour for Chandigarh’s deaf women’s cricket team

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) and the Indian Deaf Crickets Association (IDCA) felicitated the local deaf women’s cricket team at the Sector 16 cricket stadium here. The team recently won the IDCA Women’s 4th T10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2023 at Bengaluru.

A total of 10 teams from across the country participated in the tournament. Chandigarh played seven matches, including semi-final and final.

The local side defeated two-time winner Mumbai by eight wickets. Mumbai was bundled out for 73 runs in eight overs. Chandigarh chased the target in 7.1 over with the fine contribution by Neha (56 runs).

IDCA president Sumit Jain and secretary Ajay Kumar gave detailed information about the tournament. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Tandon, UTCA president, expressed happiness over the team’s achievement.

Members of the winning team are Shagun (captain), Priyanka Saini (vice-captain), Anjali, Shalini Tyagi, Waarahi Chandok, Shivani, Ranjita Yadav, Nisha, Anshu Jha, Aarzoo, Pooja Sharma, Neha, Anu Saigal (manager) and Amit Sahni (coach).