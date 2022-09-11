Hookah ban flouted, 1 held

Chandigarh: Kharar resident Gurjit Singh was arrested for disobeying the orders of the District Magistrate, UT. A case under Section 188 of the IPC was registered against him at the Sector 3 police station for running an Illegal hookah bar from Boom Box Club in Sector 9. He was later released on bail. TNS
Car driver held for mishap
Chandigarh: A Sector 8 resident sustained injuries after a car hit the motorcycle he was riding near Sector 9 on Wednesday. In his complaint to the police, Hari Mohan stated that a car driven by Sector 25 resident Dheeraj, 38, hit his motorcycle. He was injured in the mishap and admitted to the GMSH-16. The car driver was arrested and later released on bail. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS
Woman duped in online fraud
Chandigarh: A Sector 47 resident reported that an unidentified person sent a link asking her to click on it for paying electricity bill and withdrew around Rs 1,30,000 from her account on August 23. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered.
