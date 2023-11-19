Hookahs found at Panchkula bar, owner booked

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 18

The police recovered 12 hookahs from a bar in Sector 9 here and booked its owner.

Police officials said they received a tip-off on Friday about an illegal hookah bar being run from a club in Sector 9.

Head Constable Jaswinder Singh from the Sector 5 police station said they raided the place and nabbed the bar owner, Shahrukh, with 12 hookahs that were being used at the establishment.

A case has been registered against the bar owner under various sections of the IPC.

